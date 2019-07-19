Brenda J. Rice, 69, of Liberty, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home. She was born Jan. 25, 1950, in Springfield, Ill., the daughter of Wayne and Betty (Norton) Gerdes. She married Joseph A. "Joe" Rice on June 20, 1975. He survives. Mrs. Rice was an employee of County Market for over 25 years. She was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church. Brenda loved to cook and to sew. She enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends, especially her "Saturday Breakfast Club." In addition to her husband, she is survived by her father, Wayne Gerdes of Tennessee; two children, Amy (Mark) Lewis and Leesa (Randy) Crawford, all of Liberty; a daughter-in-law, Katie Rice of Quincy; grandchildren, Daren and Dakota Daniels, Chris Lewis, Kayla (Andy) Derhake, Evan Crawford, and Payten, Logan and Deacon Rice; great-grandchildren, Liam, Ryder, Owen and Edyn Derhake; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Brenda was preceded in death by her mother and a son, Jason Rice. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Liberty. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the church. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or St. Brigid Catholic Church. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 19 to July 21, 2019