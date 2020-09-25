|
QUINCY -- Brett Lee Rosa, 32, of Quincy, formerly of Camp Point, Ill., passed away at 3:13 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Pastor Tyler Myers will officiate. Burial will follow in Quincy Memorial Park in Quincy. Friends and Family are invited to Brett's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home. Brett was born Dec. 15, 1987, in Springfield, Ill., to Bradley and Sharon (Campbell) Rosa. Brett married Alice Haxel on Oct. 19, 2018, in Quincy, Ill. She survives. Also surviving are Brett's parents, Brad and Sharon Rosa; maternal grandmother, Donna Campbell and paternal grandmother, JoAnn Rosa; one brother, Ryan Rosa (MacKenzie); three aunts, Cindy Dehart (Scott), Pam Dillon (Dave), and Lynn Campbell; four nieces, Kaidence, Reagan, Emma and Tabetha; seven nephews, Benjamin, Daniel, Caleb, Reese, Avery, Zach and Ethan; a great-nephew, Bennett; three sisters in-law, Jennifer Huntley (Darin), Sarah Hinkamper and Anna Haxel; and two brothers in-law, Joey Haxel (Mary Beth) and Greg Haxel (Dana). Also surviving are his beloved pets: dogs, Geep and Precious, and cats, Dixie, Madi and Ellie. Brett was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Roger Campbell and paternal grandfather, Allen Rosa; great-grandmother, Mary Alice Moore; paternal uncle, John D. Campbell; and father in-law, Ted Haxel. Brett graduated from Camp Point Central High School in 2007. While attending school there, he worked as a janitor assistant, helping to keep the school neat and orderly. Professionally, Brett had worked at Transitions CRC as a janitor assistant through the DTP Program. Later, he worked as a soil assistant at Denman Linen. Away from work, Brett stayed active, playing on numerous sport teams with . These teams included basketball, bowling, and soccer, with his soccer team winning gold in state. Brett loved to roller skate, and was good at it, having done so since he was three years old. Brett was a lover of all animals and also enjoyed crafts such as woodworking. Most of all, Brett enjoyed the time he could spend with family and friends. He could be described as ornery, loving, and protective. Brett was a member of Madison Park Christian Church. Pallbearers will be Chris Starman, James Foster, Jim Foster, Ryan Rosa, Brent Nicholson, Mike Nicholson, Seth Coons, Jared Coons, Daniel Goodman, Caleb Huntley and Reese Hinkamper. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2020