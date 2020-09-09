|
|
QUINCY -- Bruce Allen Detwiler, 58, of Quincy died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at 6:00 a.m. in his home. Bruce was born Jan. 12, 1962 in Quincy, the son of Lowell Edward and Lillian Kay Kincaid Detwiler. He was a 1979 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. He was employed as an electronic technician with various Quincy companies. He loved playing golf and watching football, especially his Miami Dolphins. Survivors include his spouse, Susan Detwiler and her two children Tiffiny (Jesse) Wegs and Jason (Kimberly) Beckman; his mother, Lillian Kay Detwiler; four siblings, Desiree Detwiler, Tammie (Brian) Kleemeyer, Troy (Carrie) Detwiler and Kim (Marty) Tolbert; three grandchildren, Joey, Olivia and Chris; and several nieces and nephews. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Edward Detwiler; and brother-in-law, George Daniels. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Quincy Memorial Park, with Mike Steinkamp and Brett Scharnhorst officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 37 and the United States Navy Honors Detail. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to Blessing Foundation. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2020