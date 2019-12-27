|
Bruce B. Souder, 62, of Phoenix, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his home in Phoenix. The life of Bruce B. Souder began June 17, 1957 in Moline, Ill., with his proud parents, Richard Souder, father, and Eldora Woody Souder, mother, along with big brother, Jeff Souder. Bruce is survived by his brother, Jeff Souder and his wife, Mel Souder, of Overland Park, Kan.; stepsister, Lynn Klimas; stepbrother, Scott VanZanbergen; two nephews, Mathew Souder and Logan Souder; and great-nephew, Bryant Souder; along with numerous cousins. His true loves were his dogs, past and present. Gertie, Mr. Peabody and Daisy Mae also survive. Bruce lived in Phoenix, his home after service in the U.S. Navy and college at Western Illinois University. He was proud to serve in the Navy. He graduated from Western Illinois University with a major in geology and a minor in meterology. Bruce had a love of the outdoors. He loved hiking the mountains, 4-wheeling, camping under the stars, kayaking and cliff diving. He was known as "Mr. Tour Guide" to many who visited the Phoenix area. He was very proud of his beautiful backyard filled with many flowers and succulents. He spent the majority of his time outside with his dogs, watching sports and cooking. Bruce was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Moving to Phoenix also brought him delight in being a Diamondback Club Member and season ticket holder. He purchased a brick bearing his name when Chase Field was being built, embedded in the front of the Diamondback Club House. Bruce began his professional work life in Phoenix at Camelback Toyota, Wide World of Maps and left this life an active employee of Salt River Project Co., where he held numerous positions, last as project leader. He had numerous friends from his work life and was very proud of his 26-plus years of service with SRP. Graveside services will be at noon Sunday, Dec. 29, in Harmony Township Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life service at the Wood Inn in Carthage, Ill., after the graveside service. Donations in Bruce's name can be made to Dogs 4 Vets or Home Fur Good, and mailed to Jeff Souder, 12601 W. 130th St., Overland Park, KS 66213. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019