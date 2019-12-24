|
|
Bruce V. Tournear, 75, of Quincy, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in the emergency room of Blessing Hospital. He was born Dec. 22, 1943, in Columbus, Ill., a son of Vernon Adam and Martha Gallaher Tournear. He married Janice Geise Gravitt on March 25, 1979. She survives. He worked at Watkins Market and Earl and Buss Drug Store. Bruce was a proud member of the Salvation Army and loved to read the Bible. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by: ONE DAUGHTER: Kamia Tournear Tabels and her husband Darin of Danville, Ill. STEP-CHILDREN: Ginger Gravitt, Barbara Morris and her husband Duane. GRANDCHILDREN: Michiah Sprague, Levi Roush, Jeremy Orr and his wife Ashley, and James Orr and his wife Leslie. GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN: Abel, Landon, Addie, Jordan, Emmitt and Trevor. SIBLINGS: Robert Tournear and his wife Sammy, Gary Tournear and David Woodward. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019