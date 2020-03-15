|
|
Bruce Wrigley Bakrow, 68, of Quincy passed away on March 10, 2020, after a protracted struggle with diabetes and related illnesses. Bruce was born in the Philippines on Nov. 6, 1951, a son of William and Maree (Walsh) Bakrow. He graduated from St. Ambrose University and was a PGA tour caddie before starting his family and career. Bruce was the former owner of Happy Joes Pizza in Keokuk, Iowa, co-founder of Pops Pizza in Quincy, and a long-term employee of Amtrak Railways. He had two daughters, Allison and Ashley, who were the light of his life. A devout member of the Catholic Church, Bruce played guitar in many choirs throughout the years. Bruce was an avid golfer, loved to play the guitar, and was licensed sailplane pilot. However, most of all he enjoyed spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Bruce is survived by his daughters, Ally Bakrow and Ashley Bakrow; a sister, Caren Laughlin her husband Tom Laughlin; a brother, Lance Bakrow and wife Jannell Bakrow; nieces and nephews Ryan and Bret Laughlin and Sara and Jamie Bakrow; and grandchildren, Riley Riddle, Andrew Souser and Audrey Souser. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. There is no visitation, but family and friends are invited to the funeral services. Memorials are suggested to Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition and to the QMG Foundation/Autism. Arrangements are with the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020