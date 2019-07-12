Burdette L. "Burt" Ringquist, 84, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., formerly of Moline, Ill., well-known Moline educator, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Poet's Walk Assisted Living, Sarasota, Fla. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 13th St., Moline. Burial is in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Burt's family will greet friends at a funeral luncheon at the church following the burial. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is serving the family. Burdette Leigh Ringquist was born July 20, 1934, in Moline, to John Wesley and Helen (Anderson) Ringquist. He married Virginia Daniels on Jan. 31, 1954, in Moline. Burt graduated from Moline High School, Black Hawk College and Augustana College and received his master's degree from Western Illinois University. He was an educator with the Moline and Quincy School Districts for many years. He retired as principal of John Deere Middle School in 1996. He was previously an administrator at Moline High School and principal at Coolidge Junior High School. While in Quincy, he worked as principal of Quincy Middle School and Quincy High School. Burt was a member of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline, where he was actively involved for many years, and he is a current member of Harvest United Methodist Church in Lakewood Ranch. An active civic leader, he was vice president of the Moline Board of Education, president of the Moline School Foundation and Junior Achievement, a board member for Chaddock Home in Quincy, president of the Moline DARE board, and a Stephen Minister. He was instrumental in developing the middle school concept in Moline schools and was a consultant for the National Association of Secondary School Principals for the team concept of teaching. Family was important to him, and he enjoyed reading, traveling and genealogy. Burt was a sports enthusiast and loved the Boston Red Sox. Burt is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia; four children and spouses, Kirk and Sissy Ringquist of Nikiski, Ala.; Karen Ringquist of Schaumburg; Kent and Pam Ringquist of Lakewood Ranch; and Kyle Ringquist of Provincetown, Mass.; seven grandchildren, Kelsie, Logan, Nash, Alexis, Nolan and Cole Ringquist and Matthew Karriem; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Delbert and Bruce Ringquist. Burt's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 12 to July 14, 2019