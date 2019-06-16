Resources More Obituaries for C. Goehl-Zibricky Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. C. Dawn Goehl-Zibricky

Dr. C. Dawn Goehl-Zibricky, 55, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by family at her home in New Lenox. Dawn was born March 1, 1964, in Quincy. She married the love of her life, Gregory M. Zibricky, on March 19, 1988. Dawn graduated from Unity High School in 1982. She graduated from Saint Xavier University in Chicago with both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degree in 1987 and 1991, majoring in professional nursing practice. Her years as a nurse focused on patients with traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, children with various disabilities and specialized in working with individuals of all ages with autism. In 2012, Dawn completed her Doctorate in Education at Lewis University in Romeoville, focusing on disability studies, motherhood and feminist studies. She was a professor of nursing at Elmhurst College (affiliated with the United Church of Christ) since 2007, teaching both undergraduate and graduate nursing students community and population health. Most of her research and inquiry focused on people with disabilities all over the world, where she would create college courses on cultural health care practices. Dawn created international courses and would take college students to various countries in Africa, Latin America and South America. Besides teaching in the department of nursing at Elmhurst College, Dawn also taught various courses in the Elmhurst Learning and Success Academy (ELSA) for college students with disabilities. As a nurse and scholar, Dawn was a member of several honor societies, including Sigma Theta Tau International. She was awarded the Illinois Nurse Educator Award in 2013. Dawn also received the Daisy Faculty Award from her nursing students in 2014 and 2016. Dawn was honored by her alma mater, Saint Xavier University, with the Excellence in Nursing Education award in 2017. She is survived by two sons, Aaron and Ben. In addition to her husband and children, survivors include her parents, Paul and Sheryl Goehl of Mendon; in-laws, Robert and Rozanne Zibricky of Frankfort; one sister, Dr. Tami (Lance) Roskamp of Sutter; two brothers-in-law, Brian (Sue) Zibricky of New Lenox and David Zibricky of Frankfort; nephews and nieces, Jared (Dr. Bridget) Roskamp, Jami Roskamp, Kayla Zibricky and Kevin Zibricky. Dawn's final resting place will be New Providence Cemetery in Adams County. A private ceremony will be held. A celebration of life gathering will be held Sunday, June 23, at the Dock, 1021 Bonansinga Drive, Quincy. A celebration of life event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at CD & ME, 23320 S. La Grange Road, Frankfort, Ill. The Elmhurst College community is invited to a memorial service for Dr. Zibricky at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, on campus at the Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dawn's memory can be made to Sigma Theta Tau International or Elmhurst Learning and Success Academy (ELSA) at Elmhurst College. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 16 to June 18, 2019