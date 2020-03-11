|
C. Royce "Pete" Thompson, 85, of Ursa, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. He was born May 21, 1934, in Quincy, the son of Louis and Joy (Jordan) Thompson. Survivors include a nephew, Lloyd (Marjorie) Wilkey of Evergreen Park; a niece, Laura (Ricardo Bogaert-Alvarez) Wilkey of Denver, Colo.; three great-nieces; one great-nephew; one great-great-niece; and one grea-great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, J. Virginia (Carl) Wilkey; and a brother James (Janet) Thompson. Pete was a 1953 graduate of Unity High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was an independent truck driver for many years before retiring in 2005. Pete loved to garden and gave away most of what he grew. He also enjoyed visiting friends in local restaurants and the post office. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in New Providence Cemetery in Ursa, with the Rev. John Simpson officiating. Interment will follow. Memorials are suggested to Good Samaritan Home. Condolences may be expressed online at hunterfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020