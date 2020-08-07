|
|
Calvin Dale Liehr, 98, of Perry, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Barry Community Care Center in Barry. Calvin was born June 23, 1922, in Perry to Calvin J. and Dale Heavner Liehr. He married Marjorie Greiwe on Aug. 21, 1942, in Vandalia, MO., and she preceded him in death July 20, 2011. Calvin graduated from Perry High School and went on to join the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy, he served in World War II on the USS Connyngham in the Pacific. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked in various jobs including at Hap's Restaurant in Perry and Hap's Tavern in Golden, Ill. He went on to work as a truck driver and then operated construction equipment before working for the Illinois Department of Conservation, where he retired after 25 years of service. Calvin enjoyed quail hunting and participating in bird dog field trials. One of the things he enjoyed most was fishing with the love of his life, Marjorie. Calvin was a lifelong Cubs fan, following the team for nearly 85 years. He had a good sense of humor and was very generous, always cleaning and giving away fish and quail to friends. Survivors include his son, Greg (Rhonda) Liehr of Mount Sterling, Ill.; daughter, Pamela Dawson of Roodhouse; six grandchildren, Shawn Elledge, Stacy (Gavin) Washington, Shanda (Michael) Funk, Shera Dawson, Tracy (Ross) Templeton, and Britnee Liehr; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Dale Liehr; his loving wife, Marjorie Liehr; grandson, Shell Elledge; and brother, Dean Liehr. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, in Perry-McCord Cemetery in Perry. Memorials are suggested to Blessing Hospice. Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020