Calvin Dale "Chip" Woodward, 57, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Blessing Hospital.
Chip was born March 29, 1963, at Blessing Hospital, a son of Dale Walter and MaryBeth Carol "Becky" Woodward.
Survivors include his life partner of 22 years, William Anthony "Tony" Blackford; siblings and in-laws, Mark (Terri) Woodward of Denver, Colo., Lynn (Frank) Ono of Roseville, Calif., Warren (Christy) Woodward of Quincy, Willard Ray Blackford (Ed Knight) of Portsmouth, Va., Lori (Mark) Nelson of Macon, Mo., Lisa (Denis) Balsar, Sherri Blackford and Kim (Mike) Rash, all of Shelbina, Mo., Tami (Dave) Avery of Columbia, Mo., Wendi Scheer of Ashland, Mo., and Steve (Danielle) Squires of Columbia; nieces and nephews, Lucas (Jeanette) Woodward and great niece, Jalyn Woodward of San Diego, Jacob (Diemmi) Woodward of Burlington, Kan., Erin (Jonathon) Slade of San Francisco, Caroline and Jillian Woodward of Quincy, and Tony's numerous nieces and nephews. All of them adored their "Uncle Chippie."
Also surviving are Tony's mother, children and grandchildren whom Chip loved as his own family, Becky Squires of Ashland, Carrie (Jason) Poage and their children, Addison and Briley Cunningham, Colin, Brently and Brason Poage of Hannibal, Cody (Bailie) Blackford and their children, Kylie and Easton Blackford of Linn.
Chip attended Quincy Public Schools and was a graduate of Quincy High School in 1981.
Chip always had a heart-giving soul and generously shared these talents in his personal life and was most rewarded by working in restaurant service. The last several years he was self-employed, cleaning homes for clients who became friends. His attention to detail in the homes and hearts of his clients brought them to trust and respect him, and many considered him part of their family.
He was a member of the Lutheran Church of St. John.
Chip enjoyed yardening and auctions. He especially loved talent shows like "America's Got Talent," "The Voice"and "American Idol." He had recently started creating Snapchat stories and had quite a fan following.
Chip loved his pets and was known to re-home many a stray animal that needed to be rescued. His current dog, Pluto, will miss him terribly.
We will all miss seeing his carefully dressed mannequin "Ilean" who was always there to greet/scare/make us giggle a bit from the couch when first entering his home.
Chip loved and was loved in return by so many people. He never knew a stranger and would help anyone who needed his help. He was a deeply devoted and beloved partner, son, brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed. Anyone who knew him knows that there was and will be no one quite like our "Chipper."
No services are planned at this time. A celebration of his life will be held tentatively March 27, 2021. Details to be posted on his Facebook page.
Memorial donations may be made to Gift of Hope or Adams County Humane Society.
