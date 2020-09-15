|
QUINCY -- Candace "Candy" Willing, 67, of Quincy, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 11:16 p.m. at Blessing Hospital. Candy was born Jan. 3, 1953 in Quincy, a daughter of Louis and Cecil Owsley Hudson. She married Richard K. Willing on Oct. 7, 1972 in Salem Church in Quincy. He survives. Candy was a 1972 graduate of Quincy High School and was a member of Salem Church. For many years she worked at the Salvation Army Thrift Store and at Hy-Vee. She retired from Wal-Mart in 2015 after many years of faithful service. Candy's skills in the kitchen were unparalleled and she was known for her amazing sense of humor. She never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew her. She was always there to lend a helping hand and was a lover of animals. She was also a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan. Above all else, Candy was a dedicated wife and mother to her family. Survivors in addition to her husband include four children, Richard "Kyle" (Effie) Willing of Florence, S.C., Khristopher (Shawn) Willing of Quincy, Kellie Lynn Willing of S.C., and Kory (fiancée Timma Lake) of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Khristopher, Jared, Kutter, Tessa RaeAnn, Milana Jewell Willing and Keelynn Newman; three great-grandchildren, Bentley, Paisley and Grayson Willing; a sister, Patt Greaser of Morrison, Colo.; her best friend, Janice Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Candy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lou "Sonny" Jr. and Larry Hudson; and two sisters, Phyllis Yoe and Shirley Howell. Services: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Hunt officiating. Please wear a face mask if you plan to attend. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Please wear a face mask if you plan to attend. Memorials: ASPCA, Quincy Humane Society, or Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2020