Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
Candice Ann Foote

Candice Ann Foote Obituary
Candice Ann Foote, 58, of Maywood, formerly of Clayton, Ill., died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 12, 1961, in QåOuincy, Ill., the daughter of William C. and Betty (Wolkitt) Angell. She married David Foote on May 6, 1993. He preceded her in death Feb. 13, 2001.
Mrs. Foote was self-employed in the Adams County area for many years. Candice loved animals, especially her dogs and her horses. She loved being outdoors and doing her yardwork.
She is survived by three children, Jacob Randolph of Quincy, Emily Ussery and her husband, Kyle, of Mount Sterling, Ill., and Amy Foote of Maywood; four grandchildren, Landon Randolph, Kaydence Randolph, Sophia Geise and Skyler Ussery; one brother, William K. Angell and his wife, Kathy, of Springfield, Ill.; and one sister, Marsha Angell of Houston, Texas.
In addition to her husband, David, Candice was preceded in death by her parents, William C. Angell and Betty Angell Unmisig; a son, Drew Foote; and a daughter, Anna Foote.
Services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will take place at a later date in Amen Cemetery near Kellerville.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 21 to July 23, 2019
