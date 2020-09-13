|
Cara Sue Finton, 56, affectionately known as "Shorty," passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her home. Cara was born July 31, 1964, in Carthage, the daughter of Maurice and Nellie (Summers) Cummings. She was united in marriage to Matthew "Matt" Finton on Nov. 4, 2000, in Basco. He survives. Cara loved people! Her defining trait is that love. She loved working at the Carthage mental health workshop packing boxes, cleaning tables and even mowing, because she enjoyed the folks there so much. She loved to walk around Warsaw and see everyone. "Shorty" was very well known to all. Cara really had a great time at the Lighthouse Worship Center in Hamilton, especially with the women's group. She spent time journaling, doing puzzlebooks, listening to music and watching the Cubs, all while drinking her favorite beverage, Pepsi. Most important, though, has always been family. The highlights of Cara's life were road trips with Matt, sitting in the truck next to him and seeing where the road would take them, and every summer going to the family reunion, where she could catch up with everyone and celebrate her birthday at the same time. She will live forever in the hearts of all who loved her. Survivors include her husband, Matt Finton, of Warsaw; two brothers, Robert "Bob" (Ty) Cummings of Basco and Jim (Robin) Cummings of Robinson; sister, Ellen Coultas of Charleston; aunt, Vera Zigler; uncle, Harry Summers; 11 nieces and nephews, Misty Haskins, Carrie Cummings, Mindy McLeland, Christy Lozano, Renea Starr, Traci McNeil, Lori Stoll, Ashley Bailey, Bob Cummings, Travis Seidel and Craig Coultas; and many other great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Cara was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Nellie Cummings; brother, Maurice Jr. and his wife, Charlotte Cummings; and niece, Laura Diane Cummings. Cara's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Printy Funeral Home, 317 Main St., in Warsaw. Burial will follow in Lutheran Cemetery in Warsaw. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the funeral home, with family present. In honor of Cara's lifelong love of the Chicago Cubs, attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite Chicago Cubs attire to the visitation and funeral. For the safety of those attending, face masks and social distancing are encouraged. The Finton, Cummings and Summers families are asked to bring a Pepsi and a mask and meet at noon Monday, Sept. 14 (one hour before the funeral), in beautiful Ralston City Park, 430 N. Fourth St., in Warsaw, to have a Pepsi toast in celebration of Cara. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family of Cara Finton in care of Matthew Finton. The family would like to especially thank Lexie and her associates at Carthage Mental Health Center for always being there for Cara. They would also like to thank all of the friends in Warsaw who looked out for her as well. A special thank you also goes out to Lee County Hospice for its caring and knowledgeable assistance during the final difficult days, and for going above and beyond the call of duty. Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at printyfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2020