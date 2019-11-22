|
Carl A. Hultquist, 97, of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. Carl was born in Peoria, Ill., on Sept. 19, 1922, to the late Arthur and Olivia Barthe Hultquist. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois; their son Sydney; four brothers; two sisters; and two grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Patty (Rahn) Hultquist; daughters, Dorothy (Dave) Francis and Carol Olson; sons, Les (Lillian), Art (Ginny), Steve (Cheryl) and David (Sharon); four stepsons, Jon Henson, Alan Henson, Kerry Henson (Peggy) and Jamie (Deanna); 27 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Carl started his career as a lithographer in a printing plant in Peoria and was a press operator at the Hamilton Press for over 40 years. He was a longtime member of Hamilton United Methodist Church, especially enjoying his Bible study group. He was a big sports fan following the University of Illinois, Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. One of the highlights of his life was watching the Cubs winning the World Series in 2016. Carl served his country proudly by joining the U.S. Marines Corps during World War II. He was very proud of being a Marine and was a member of the Hamilton Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Hamilton Jaycees for many years. He had many fond memories of playing horseshoes with his friends and bowling on two teams. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts and condolences. Carl's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Hamilton United Methodist Church.. Burial with military rites will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, with family meeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hamilton United Methodist Church, Golden's Point Christian Church in rural Hamilton and Lee County Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at printyfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019