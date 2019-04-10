Home

Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Carl E. Emerick Sr.

Carl E. Emerick Sr. Obituary
QUINCY -- Carl E. Emerick Sr., 90, of Quincy, died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at his home.

He was born Dec. 20, 1928, to Silas Richard and Mary Crabbe Emerick in Quincy. He married Lucy M. Coleman on April 3, 1948, in Quincy.

Mr. Emerick was employed as a carpet layer for 35 years at McGlaughlin Furniture. He later was employed at Roy Bennett Furniture for over 20 years until his retirement.

Carl enjoyed dancing and trips to the boat. He was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Moose Lodge.

Survivors include five children, Joyce Bryan (Maurice) of Quincy, Janet Lamond of Quincy, Laura Burton (Larry) of Dyersburg, Tenn., Carl Emerick Jr. (Sherrie) of Quincy and Guy Emerick (Joyce) of Golden; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Albert Emerick (Darlene) of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Emerick was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Linda Wilson and her husband, Joseph; a son, Virgil Emerick; five brothers, Richard, Virgil, Ralph, Clarence "Fritz" and Lawrence "Sonny" Emerick; and seven sisters, Lorene Barnard, Marie Thomas, Dorothy Gracer, Irene Jones, Edna Mae Smith, Florence Havermale and a sister in infancy.

SERVICES: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

VISITATION: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: .

ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: zrsc.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019
