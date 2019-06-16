Carl G. "Bernie" Bernhardt, 89, of Quincy, died at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home. Carl was born in Quincy on July 4, 1929, a son of Frank and Ulrina (Maas) Bernhardt. He married Margie A. Venvertloh on Sept. 9, 1950, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, and she survives. Bernie was a journeyman electrician working with Brown Electric Co. for over 35 years before retiring in 1991. He was proud to have wired many of Quincy's large buildings, including St. Boniface Catholic Church, Quincy Regional Airport, Christian Brothers High School and many others. He served as head electrician at the former St. Mary Hospital for many years. Bernie was a member of the I.B.E.W. for 68 years. Bernie was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. He was a longtime member of the former St. John the Baptist Parish where he was active with the "Over the Hill Gang" for many years. Currently a member of St. Francis Church, he had participated in the men's group "Austin's Army." Bernie's other memberships included the Knights of Columbus and the W.C.U. As his children were growing up, Bernie was very involved with Boy Scout Troop 1 at St. John's. He served as leader of the Webelos for many years. In his retirement years, he loved the family farm, also known as "Bernhardt's Paradise." It was here that he enjoyed hunting, fishing and time with the entire family. In addition to his wife, Margie, survivors include his four sons, Michael Bernhardt and his wife, Nancy, of Quincy, Dan Bernhardt and his wife, Cheryl, of Kansas City, Mo., Randy Bernhardt and his wife, Mona, of Spring Grove, Ill., and Joe Bernhardt of Quincy; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Frank Bernhardt Jr.; daughter Connie Bernhardt; and a son, the Rev. Gary Bernhardt, O.F.M. The Bernhardt family extends its heartfelt thanks to all of the staff at St. Vincent's Home for the wonderful care they gave to Bernie. Services will be at 9 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church with the Rev. Donald Blaeser, O.F.M. celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church or to St. Vincent's Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 16 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary