Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Carl R. Hopper

Carl R. Hopper Obituary
Carl R. Hopper, 67, of Quincy, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Rushville, Ill.

He was born Feb. 27, 1952, in Camp Carson, Colo., the son of Victor and Grace (Beckman) Hopper.

Carl was a commercial painter and also was an extremely talented artist. He also was a woodcarver and author. Carl loved his family, his friends and good music.

Survivors include one son, Nick Hopper and his wife, Lori, of Florissant, Colo.; three grandchildren, Jeff Dietrich, Shaun (Katherine Berry) Dietrich and Cole Hopper; stepmother, Ruth Hopper; one sister, Becky Kraut and her husband, Richard; and one brother, Michael.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Holly.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and no formal services are planned.

Memorials may be made to John Wood Community College to help with its arts programs. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
