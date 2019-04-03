LIBERTY, Ill. -- Carlene Crawford, 89, of Liberty, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home. She was born Sept. 21, 1929, to Joseph and Helen (Baumann) Zanger in Burton Township. Carlene worked for the Liberty School District for more than 36 years and at the Liberty Post Office for more than 20. She was a faithful member of St. Brigid Catholic Church and loved her faith. Carlene enjoyed music, especially country music. She liked to dance. Most of all, she loved her family. Survivors include five children, Ron (Sue) Zanger of Quincy, Kevin Cecil of Liberty, Randy (Leesa) Crawford of Liberty, Shari (Joe) Davis of Quincy and Greg Crawford of Liberty; a daughter-in-law, Becky Cecil of Liberty; grandchildren, Deann (Donald) Echternkamp, Denise (Dwaine) Wilson, Dena (Zach) Nokes, Candice (Casey) Brown, Cody (Kayla) Cecil, Kyle Cecil, Trevor Hocking, Kayla (Andy) Derhake, Evan Crawford, Josh Snider, Brooke (Adam) Sieb, Dalton Crawford, Justin Davis and Cory (Jessica) Davis; 24 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Donnie Cecil; a daughter-in-law: Theresa Hocking; a great-grandchild, Britni Wilson; a brother, Richard Zanger; and sisters, Catherine Knuffman, Mildred Tournear, Rita Mowen and Marilyn in infancy. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the church. MEMORIALS: St. Brigid Catholic Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary