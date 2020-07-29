|
QUINCY -- Carlene M. Dedert, 99, of Quincy died peacefully at home with her family July 27, 2020. Carlene was born on May 6, 1921, and lived in the Quincy area all her life. She was a secretary for a local insurance agent after high school, where she worked until her retirement in the mid-1990s. During retirement, Carlene was a dedicated volunteer for Blessing Hospital and the Salvation Army. She was a past member of Salem Evangelical Church of Christ, and a member St. Paul United Church of Christ. Carlene loved to travel with her sisters during the summer, and visited most of the United States, as well as places in Canada and Mexico. She was an avid gardener and loved to work outside. Carlene never married, but was active with her niece and nephews as well as her great nieces and nephews, and in recent years her great-great niece. Carlene is survived by her sister, Georgeann Starman; a niece, Jillian Starman; two great-nieces, Elizabeth Rischar and Victoria Starman; two great-nephews, Dr. Nicholas Starman and Christopher Starman; and a great-great-niece, Roxanne Starman. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Amanda Dedert; two sisters, Leatrice and Janet Dedert; a niece, Michelle Starman; two nephews, Kim and Kyle Starman; and a great nephew, Greg Starman. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Greenmount Cemetery. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. Memorials to Quincy Hospitality House, 1129 Oak Street, Quincy, IL 62301. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 29 to July 31, 2020