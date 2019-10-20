|
Carlene R. Beers, 95, of Quincy, died at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Carlene was born July 22, 1924, in Quincy, the daughter of Charles and Anna Holtschlag Richmiller. She married Clyde Beers Sr. on May 15, 1946, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Oct. 30, 1971. Carlene was a home maker, but she also baby-sat for over 30 children during her lifetime. As a child, she helped work the family farm. Carlene enjoyed sports, and she especially enjoyed baseball. She was an avid and devoted Cubs fan. Carlene was always active, and she liked fishing, ice skating, bike riding, dancing and roller skating. Carlene was also a remarkable gardener. Carlene was a 60-year member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ, and she spent a lot of time volunteering. She was also an active member of the PTA when her kids were in school. Survivors include four children, Mary Ann (James Steven) Saxbery of Quincy, Jo Ann (William Merlin Jr.) Mussetter of Quincy, Ruth Ann (Dennis) Saxbery of Chatham, Ill., and Debbie Ann Ames (Jon) Wear of Quincy; 14 grandchildren, Shaun (Jill) Washausen, Jenny (Joe) Palzer, Keith Saxbery, Carrie Saxbery, William Merlin IV (Missy) Mussetter, Teri (Devin) McNeily, John Saxbery, Jason Saxbery, Jamie (Rachelle) Beers, Penny Beers, Josuha and Matthew Beers, and Clinton and Chris Ames; 26 great- grandchildren; three great-great-grandsons; four sisters: Sylvia Holzgrafe, Virlee Tyson, Ruth Welchert and Shirley Williams; numerous nieces and nephews; and her loyal dog, Lucky. Carlene was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sandra Washausen; a son, Clyde Beers Jr.; three granddaughters: Theresa Saxbery, Melissa Mussetter and Amanda Ames; 10 brothers, Carl, Robert "Bobby," Milton, LeRoy "Riffie," Harold, Howard "Tiny," Melvin "Dev," Charles "Junie," Roger and John "Jackie" Richmiller; and two sisters, Rose Richmiller and Lydia Tenk. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Matthew Hunt officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com or whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019