Carlos Johnson (C. J.) Stilwell, 96, of Pittsfield, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the home of his daughter. He was born on March 30, 1924, in Detroit Township to Carlos A. and Jenny Ellen Johnson Stilwell. He married Gwendolyn Davis on June 1, 1947, in Pittsfield, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 10, 2010. In January 2015, he married Shirley J. DeWitt Myers in Pittsfield, and she survives. Johnson graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1942 and attended Western Illinois State University for one year before enlisting in the U. S. Army. Upon discharge from the Army, he returned home to Detroit to join the trucking business his father had started in 1926. In 1966, Johnson took the business over from his father and successfully expanded it to serve customers in 17 states across the Midwest. Besides Stilwell Trucking Company, Johnson also owned and managed grain elevators in New Canton and Scott County, Illinois. In addition, he and Don Roseberry co-owned R & S Oil Company and the related Phillips 66 distribution activities until Don's unexpected death in 1986. In 1984, Johnson sold his family trucking business to Econ Express (now Dyno-Nobel), an explosives company, and managed their transportation operations for seven years. He fully retired in 1991. Johnson was also very active in working to improve his community and the region. In 1954, he and three other Jaycees (Jean Casteel, Ab Ransom, and Gene Wilder) helped found the Pittsfield Little League, which has grown into the Pike County Little League. In addition, he was a faithful, life-long member of the Detroit Christian Church, where he served as the Sunday School superintendent for 34 years. Johnson was a key member of AMPS, the Adams-Morgan-Pike-Scott Highway Promotion Group, which successfully advocated for the construction of Interstate 72 across west-central Illinois and the I-72 Twin Bridges across the Illinois River at Valley City. Johnson also served on the boards of both the First National Bank and the Farmer's National Bank and was a member of the Pikeland Unit 10 school board. He was also an active member of the Pittsfield Rotary Club for over 45 years and the Chamber of Commerce for over 20 years. In addition to his wife, Johnson is survived by his daughter Margaret (William) Durall of Pittsfield, granddaughter Christina (Richard) Miskho of Maple Valley, Wash., grandson Brian Durall of Olivette, Mo., great-grandson David Miskho, nephew Gene (Sandy) Stilwell of Perry, Ga., niece Sandra Coble of Las Vegas, N.M., stepdaughter Linda (Marion) Jones of Pittsfield, step grandchildren Anessa Chaplin, Aaron Adams, and Amanda Robinson, and 17 step great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his first wife, Johnson was preceded in death by his brother Paul and his sister-in-law Lola Stilwell, as well as stepson Eugene Myers. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Pittsfield. Memorials are suggested to be made to Detroit Christian Church or Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020