QUINCY -- Carol Ann Bloom, 79, of Quincy, died on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 6:40 a.m. at Blessing Hospital. Carol was born Feb. 3, 1940, in Williamsport, Pa., a daughter of John and Anna McMahon Ryno. She married Donald Bloom on March 11, 1958, in Lewistown, Ill. He survives. Carol graduated from Quincy Notre Dame in 1958 and received a National Merit Scholarship. She graduated from Quincy College in 1970 with her bachelors degree in education. She later received her master's degree in education from Quincy University. Carol had a multi-decade career as a teacher in the Quincy Public Schools, fifth grade at Highland Riverside, and taught language arts at Quincy Junior High School, until her retirement in 2004. Carol was an avid reader all of her life. She was devoted to her family and loved following her children and grandchildren as they pursued their passions in athletics and other interests. Carol had an interest in genealogy and enjoyed antiques and collectibles. In addition to her husband, Donald, Carol is survived by six children, Anne (Devin) Cashman and Elizabeth Barnes, both of Quincy, John (Jan) Bloom of Dallas, Tex., Mark (Barb) Bloom of Macomb, Ill., Andrea (Ray) Morris of Bloomington, Ill., and Matt (Kelly) Bloom of Pekin, Ill.; 16 grandchildren, Katie (Mark) Porter of Longmont, Colo., J.D. (Lindsey) Cashman of Gilbert, Ariz., Jason (Meghan) Bloom of Bloomington, Ill., Stephanie (Michael) Tibbs of Melissa, Tex., Austin Bloom of Columbia, Mo., Dr. Brigette (Brandon) Colley, Macomb, Ill., Cory Bloom of Littleton, Colo., Brooke Bloom of Broomfield, Colo., Chloe Barnes of New York, N.Y., Kramer Barnes of St. Charles, Mo., Gracie Barnes of St. Louis, Mo., Kellen Barnes of Quincy, Ill., Joseph Morris of Bloomington, Ill., Emma Cole, Halle Bloom, and Lucas Bloom, all of Pekin, Ill.; nine great-grandchildren, Keegan Bloom of Bloomington, Ill., Evyn and Cooper Tibbs of Melissa, Tex., Brock Porter of Longmont, Colo., Stella and Jay Cashman of Gilbert, Ariz., Olivia, Finnley and Will Colley, all of Macomb, Ill.; a sister, Maryanne (David) Vrabel of Piqua, Ohio; a brother, Tim (Lori) Hurlbert of Toledo, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Joanne Foss; three siblings in infancy, John Michael, Dennis Leo and Terese Martin; and a granddaughter, Lachelle Johnson. Private Inurnment: St. Peter's Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Memorials: Quincy Public Schools Foundation. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
