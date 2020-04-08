Herald-Whig Obituaries
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Carol D. Hinshaw


1944 - 2020
Carol D. Hinshaw Obituary
LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Carol D. Hinshaw, 75, of Lewistown, Mo., died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 8:50 a.m. at Blessing Hospital.

Carol was born Nov. 9, 1944, in Muncie, Ind., a daughter of John and Juanita Parsons Warner. She married Gene Hinshaw on June 29, 1969, in Indiana. He survives.

She graduated from Union High School in Modoc, Ind., and received her pharmacy technician license from Hannibal-La Grange University. Carol worked at United State Bank for 25 years and at Denman Drugs in Lewistown, Mo.

Carol loved tending to her yard, and feeding all the birds and squirrels.

In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her three children, Angie Warning of Quincy, Gina (Buddy Voris) Stidham of Springfield, Mo., and Camby (Jason) Carter of Morton, Ill.; a daughter, Brenda Edwards; five grandchildren, Brian (Amanda) Warning of La Grange, Mo., Joshua (Rhylee) Warning of La Grange, Mo., Austin Stidham of Springfield, Mo., Rowan Carter of Morton, Ill., and Brecken Carter of Morton, Ill.; two great-granddaughters, Anna and Grace Warning; and a brother, John (Brenda) Warner of Lynn, Ind.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandson, Brandon Warning.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Memorials to Blessing Foundation Cancer Center or Quincy Humane Society.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
