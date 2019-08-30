|
|
Carol J. Allison, 84, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Carol was born June 19, 1935, in Quincy, the daughter of Reuel Henry and Virginia Pauline (Tieman) Meyer. She married Gordon "Bud" Franklin Allison on Nov. 15, 1953, in Golden. Bud passed away Nov. 16, 2007. Carol was a member of Grandview Church in Quincy. She was a 1953 graduate of Unity High School. She worked for Motorola in Quincy for 13 years, then worked for Blessing Hospital as unit secretary. She enjoyed being a cashier for Walmart, but her most enjoyment came from bringing the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the incarcerated through her prison ministry. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and enjoyed going to softball games. Survivors include four children, Unetta Sue (Jay) Mallory of Quincy, Lonnie Gordon (Paula) of Allison of Quincy, Steven Reuel (Kathy) Allison of Nashville, Tenn., and Kevin Virgil (Janet) Allison of Camp Point; Carol and Gordon raised their grandson, Derrick Shayne Allison, from the age of 18 months old; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Norman Dale (Linda) Meyer of Fowler; one sister-in-law, Norma Foltz; and one aunt, Wilma Tieman of Payson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother, Ronald Reuel Meyer. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Grandview Church in Quincy, 1019 Cedar St., with pastor Dennis Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Paloma Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon. Memorials have been suggested to the Residents Encounter Christ program or Grandview Church. You are invited to share memories of Carol and leave condolences at hunterfunerlahomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019