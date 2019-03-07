Carol J. Helkey, 85, of Quincy, died at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Carol was born May 30, 1933, in Ripley to Norris "Bud" and Eletha C. Lawler O'Neal. She married Kenneth G. Helkey on July 22, 1951, in Rushville. He survives. A graduate of Rushville High School, Carol was employed as a bookkeeper for Mercantile Bank and as a secretary at Helkey Electric and most recently Century Signs in Quincy. Carol attended Central Baptist Church. She was an avid Quincy Blue Devils basketball fan and enjoyed traveling with Ken, especially on their trips to Branson. Family was most important to Carol, and she loved the time she shared with them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband of 67 years, Kenneth, survivors include two sons, Steve Helkey (Bev) of Quincy and Stanley Helkey (Jill) of Quincy; a son-in-law, Ed Hull of Quincy; five grandchildren, Dana Golden (Dan), Cory Wright (Melissa Turner), Derrek Helkey, Kara Johnson (Bret) and Lane Clark (Brian); six stepgrandchildren, Whitney Giesinig (Eric), Natalie Schwartz (Travis), Hope Rossmiller, Jason Hull, Nick Hull and Tracy Schoonover (Jerry); seven great-grandchildren, Casey Golden, Kelly Golden, Addelyn Johnson, Kinley Johnson, Brantley Clark and twins, Macy Clark and Khloe Clark; six stepgreat-grandchildren, Nora Giesing, Madi Hull, Sydney Hull, Dylan Schoonover, Blake Schoonover and Cole Schoonover; a sister, Sandra Emerick of Rushville; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sharon Hull; and a brother-in-law, Roger Emerick. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with the Rev. Keith Ehresman and the Rev. Jason Sommerfeldt conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, and from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Great River Honor Flight or Central Baptist Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary