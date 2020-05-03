|
|
Carol Jean Reed, Ph.D., 82, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, of complications related to Parkinson's disease. Carol was an intelligent, funny, articulate, capable and progressive pioneer for her generation, and she will be missed. Carol was born Aug. 14, 1937, in Peoria, Ill., to Howard and Pauline Reed. She grew up on a farm 3 miles outside of Hull, the oldest of three children. Carol went to college at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she studied education and met her husband, Bob Emil Lee Weiss, when she was 19. The two married when Carol was 20 and had three children by the time Carol was 25. Carol and Bob moved to Washington, D.C., and she loved it there, taking part in civil rights marches and engaging early and earnestly in the women's rights movement. The family moved to Seattle in 1966, where Carol resided for the rest of her life. Carol and Bob divorced in 1971, and Carol pioneered the era in which women became professionals and financial contributors. Carol taught in the public schools for the next many years while she raised her own children. Carol was a generation ahead of many other parents of that time and was an impressive and inspiring role model to many. Carol continued her achievements in later life, obtaining a Ph.D. in educational leadership while in her 50s. She wrote the book "Teaching With Power" that is used as part of the curriculum for college-level teaching courses. She took on leadership positions in the Seattle Education Association (SEA), the union that represented teachers in the Seattle Public School District. During the 1980s, Carol was the first female president of SEA since it was recognized as a union, and she was part of a cadre within SEA that trained women to develop their leadership skills. She led what was, at the time, one of the nation's most successful teacher strikes. She was interviewed during that time on National Public Radio. Carol went on to work in the Seattle school district leadership, eventually retiring and becoming an adjunct professor in the Seattle area, including at the University of Washington. Carol was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2006. She handled the news with grace, courage and adaptability. Carol's sense of humor continued through to the end of her life. In 2019, Carol completed her second book, a playful and poignant collection of short stories called "Salt of the Earth" about her experiences growing up on a single-family farm. Survivors include her three children, David Weiss, Mary Bethany Weiss, MD, and Jean Weiss; her three grandchildren, Mary and Tom's children, Jacob Reed Linde and Emma Jean Linde, and Jean's daughter, Isabel Bethany Oliver; her sister, Bethany Guggenheim; and her brother, Benjamin Jack Reed; and several nieces and nephews. The family will host a memorial later this summer in which she will be laid to rest next to her parents in Akers Chapel in Hull, Ill. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
