LABELLE, Mo.-- Carol Kay (Oshner) Gross of LaBelle, died Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born Sept. 15, 1949, at Grim Smith Hospital in Kirksville to Samuel Harley and Dorothy Hellen (Simpson) Oshner. She married James Carter Gross on July 12, 1970, and he survives. Carol graduated from Knox County High School in 1967, then graduated from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in 1971 with a major in physical education and a minor in art. She started teaching in Meadville as a P.E. teacher and basketball coach. She was hired at Knox County in 1975. Carol taught and coached in the Knox County School District for 31 years. While at Knox County, Carol coached boys and girls basketball, softball, tennis, track and golf. During her time with the girls basketball team, she coached the team to several conference and district championships. In 1976 she led the girls basketball team to a state championship victory. Carol retired in 2005 but continued to teach in a substitute role. She subbed at Highland High School, Quincy Public Schools and at Knox County. During retirement, Carol enjoyed working at Sears selling appliances. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed historical novels. Carol loved golfing the most of all her retirement hobbies. On hole number nine at Three Pines in Tolona, Carol hit a hole in one. She enjoyed swimming in the family lake on hot summer days. Carol loved entertaining family and friends with meals and campfire conversation on the farm. She touched the lives of many people in the classroom, on the basketball court and her daily life. She will be greatly missed. In addition to her husband, Jim, survivors include a daughter, Cher Anne Heller (Mitch) of Denver; two sons, James Matthew Gross (Christina) of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Joshua Samuel Carter Gross of Aurora, Colo.; three grandchildren, Lauren Heller, Maxwell Heller and Daisy Gross; two stepgrandchildren, Hailey Dagg and Gavin Dagg; and a twin sister, Farol Oshner of Columbia, Mo. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Sandrah Sue Cary and Judith Oshner; and a granddaughter, Rosie-Lee Gross. SERVICES: 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, Edina. VISITATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Gross family or Knox County Scholarship Fund. ARRANGEMENTS: Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019