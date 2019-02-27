Home

SMITH S FUNERAL HOME
2619 ST MARYS Ave.
Hannibal, MO 63401-3708
(573) 221-8148
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Christian Church
Hannibal, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
First Christian Church
Hannibal, IL
View Map
Carol L. (Clark) Davis, 70, of Hannibal, died at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Feb, 23, 2019, at her home.

Carol was born March 7, 1948, in St. Louis to Maurice Lane and Helen Louise (Mayor) Clark Jr. She married David Allen Davis on Aug. 7, 1971, at First Christian Church in LaBelle. He survives.

In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, Christopher Clark Davis (Lynne Reed) of Rolla; a daughter, L. Lou Davis (Audra Sergel) of Columbia; a granddaughter, Ciara (CeCe) Cheyanne Davis Frazier and husband Paul of Lee's Summit; a brother, William Lane Clark of Forth Worth, Texas; an aunt, Mary V. Martin Clark of Punta Gorda, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Tim T. Davis and wife Mary Jo of Mexico, Mo.; two nephews and a niece.

Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her parents.

SERVICES: 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, at First Christian Church in Hannibal.

VISITATION: Noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the church.

MEMORIALS: First Christian Church Youth Fund or Caring Hands Tutoring Program, in care of Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.

ARRANGEMENTS: Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.

WEBSITE: smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019
