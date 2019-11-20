|
Carol L. Krigbaum, 88, of Hannibal, passed away at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at New Oakland Baptist Church in Monroe City. The Rev. Glenn Hammon will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery in Monroe City. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at the church. Carol was born Oc. 3, 1931, in Hazzard to Homer and Goldie Rouse Jarman. She was married Harry E. Krigbaum on March 4, 1951, in Monroe City. He preceded her in death Feb. 13, 2019. Survivors include one daughter, Teri Sue Badgley (Bob) of Barry, Ill.; one son, Larry Krigbaum (Daelene Powers) of West Lafayette, Ind.; two grandchildren, Joshua Krigbaum of Quincy, Ill., and Tera Schultz of Edwardsville, Ill.; four great-grandchildren, Mason Krigbaum, Keegan Schultz, Jeffery Barber and Elizabeth Barber; and four brothers, David Jarman (Becky) of New London, Mo., Jim Jarman (Alpha) of Monroe City, Phil Jarman of Monroe City and Rouse Jarman of Monroe City. In addition to her husband, Carol was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Julie Ann Krigbaum; and one brother, Donald Ray Jarman. Carol was a 1949 graduate of Monroe City High School. Professionally, she went on to become an accountant and later an entrepreneur, opening C&M Accounting in Quincy in 1972. She continued her career as an accountant for a total of 37 years until her retirement from the Patio Restaurant and Hotel Elkton in 2003. Carol loved buttons and crocheting. She was a member of the Illinois Button Society, National Button Society and a co-founder of the Mississippi Valley Button Collectors Association in 1975. She especially enjoyed being her mother's caregiver and researching her family's genealogy. Most of all, Carol enjoyed spending time with her large family, close and extended, as well as many good friends. Carol was baptized a Southern Baptist and joined the Bethlehem Baptist Church at an early age. She was a former member of Grandview Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Quincy Public Library Homebound Program or to Bethlehem Cemetery Association. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019