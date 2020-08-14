|
QUINCY -- Carol Mae Pfaffe, 83, of Quincy, died on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 12:16 a.m. at Good Samaritan Home. Carol was born Feb. 8, 1937, in Quincy, the daughter of Harvey H. and Esther Griep Huseman. She married Ronald Carl Pfaffe on Sept. 19, 1959, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Oct. 2, 2013. She was a 1955 graduate of Quincy High School and earned her nursing degree from the Blessing College of Nursing. She worked as a nurse for Dr. Shoengood until 1961. After her children were raised she worked for Adams County Home Health Services. Carol was a member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ and its women's guild. She played pinochle with her club, "The Bell Telephone Wives," and loved her 'talking club' which consisted of her 4H and childhood school friends. She was a member of the Quincy Boat Club, an avid QHS Blue Devil fan, and enjoyed going up on the river, attending the Adams County Fair and playing cards. But she most enjoyed cooking for her family and any family activity. She and Ron liked to go out to eat, take Sunday afternoon drives, and loved her family vacations. Survivors include her three children, Jeffrey C. (Lana) Pfaffe of Springfield, Ill., Kathy L. Pfaffe of Quincy, Ill., and Amy (Douglas) Williman of Fowler, Ill.; six grandchildren, Michael F. (Sarah) Copley of Cantrell, Ill., Haley C. Pfaffe of Macomb, Ill., Lauren A. (Steven) Gilland of Tallula, Ill., Brett M., and Ashley N. Willimann, all of Quincy, and Allyson L. Willimann, of Hannibal, Mo.; seven great-grandchildren, Wesley, Kevin, Evie, Abram, Jacob and Samuel Copley and Lucas Gilland; a brother-in-law, Tom Pfaffe of Quincy; and nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. The family would like to thank the staff at Bickford Cottage, Good Samaritan Home, and Blessing Hospice Care for their wonderful care of Carol. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Chaplain Josh Vahle officiating. If you are planning on attending the service for Carol, please bring a face mask. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. If you are planning on attending the visitation for Carol, please bring a face mask. Memorials to , Good Samaritan Home Foundation, or Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020