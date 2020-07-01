|
KEYPORT, N.J. -- Carol Rose Chaney, 70, of Keyport, N.J., passed away June 26, 2020. Carol was born to John and Patricia (nee: Dalgleish) Rudewicz in Jersey City, N.J. Carol was a creative and free spirit as well as a loving mother and grandmother. No matter the challenges she faced she never gave up and always found a way forward. She will be missed. Carol is survived by her four children, Jessica Chaney of Keyport, N.J., Rory Chaney of Lauderhill, Fla., Jett Van Note of Coral Springs, Fla., Lance Van Note of Coral Springs, Fla.; and her grandchildren, Blake Dash and Mason Dash of Lauderhill, Fla. Carol is predeceased by her parents. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
