|
|
The Waite twins, Carol and Ferol, were born Dec. 16, 1927. They were inseparable from their horses. Carol Waite Peters died July 16, 2019, in Brewster, Wash. A complete obituary can be found at Barneschapel.com. Ferol Waite Davis died Aug. 16, 2016, at Pincher Creek, Alberta, Canada. A complete obituary can be found at snodgrassfuneralhomes.com. Truman W. Waite (1904-2000) married Lydia O. Barton (1898-1992) on Dec. 15, 1926, and one year and a day later, twin girls were delivered at home northeast of Marcelline in Lima Township, Adams County, Ill. Weighing an estimated 3 pounds each, they were not expected to live through the night -- but they did, and the next days, and for over 80 years! A set of identical twins at that time was a novelty and drew quite a bit of attention in the neighborhood. When they were 6, their dad bought them accordions, and with music lessens, they became well-known entertainers in the community, joining with other child entertainers to tour the countryside for fairs and Lions Clubs, even being invited to New Orleans. When older, took on the job of breaking Shetland ponies and working with draft horses on the farm. They were regulars at the Adams County Fair, and participated in the Boy Scout Circus, even riding the ponies, Jack and Jill, into The Herald-Whig lobby! In mid-1939, they welcomed their only sibling, Daryl Waite, who is still living in Carthage. They graduated from Oak Ridge, Lima and finally Mendon Township (Unity) High School in 1944. They then went on to Gem City Business College and survived the tornado of 1945, telling about being at Scotties Roller Rink (then on North 12th Street) and navigating the debris back to the apartment. Carol married Paul F. Peters on Jan. 19, 1946, in Hannibal, Mo., and settled in the apple business at Manson, Wash., on the shores of Lake Chelan. They had three daughters, Linda, Joan and Donna; plus five grandkids, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Husband Paul died in 2003. Ferol married Howard Davis on Sept. 14, 1946, and shortly after moved to Canada, managing a ranch just across the border from Eureka, Mont., for 13 years and later to Cowley, Alberta, to own a ranch for 55 years. They had three children, Susan, Ronnie and Mike, plus eight grandkids and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019