Carole Lee Larson, age 78, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in Sunset Home. Carole was born April 10, 1941, in Quincy, a daughter of Harold and Florene C. Longlett Harkness. She married Don C. Larson on August 18, 1963, in Camp Point, Ill. He survives. Carole graduated from Camp Point Central High School in 1959, and then attended WIU. Carole worked for Carson, Pirie, Scott as a bridal consultant from 1961 to 1965, where she met her husband Don. While raising their three sons, they lived in Champaign, the Quad Cities, Peoria, Pekin and Quincy, following Don's career with Bergner's. Later they opened General Rental and Party Plus. Carole ran Party Plus, a successful party and event business, from 1982 until 2010. She was a member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church, the PTA in Pekin, Westview Golf Course, Quincy Chamber of Commerce, and the Salvation Army. Carole's greatest joys were raising her three sons and spending time with all 7 of her grandchildren. Other passions included spending warm days on the golf course and decorating her home for Christmas, always including an extra-large, elaborately decorated tree. In addition to her husband, Carole is survived by three sons Christopher (Kim) Larson, Eric (Kelly) Larson, and Scott (Stacy) Larson, all of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Kelsey (Lake Orion, Mich.), Cooper, Nate, Jude, Eli, Colin, and Avery Larson, all of Quincy; her brother, Kent (Jane) Harkness of Daytona Beach, Fla.; as well as a niece and two nephews. Carole was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Connie Steinman. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to her home caregivers, Lori and Natalie, Sunset Home staff and Blessing Hospice, as well as dear friends who provided love, care and support the last several years. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Vermont Street United Methodist Church. Services: 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Vermont Street United Methodist Church, with Rev. Patty Johansen officiating. Burial: Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Memorials: Salvation Army Hometown Endowment, Vermont Street United Methodist Church, or the . Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 16 to May 18, 2019