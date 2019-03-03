Home

More Obituaries for Carolyn Cason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Cason

Carolyn Cason Obituary
Carolyn Cason, 82, of Ballwin, formerly of Hannibal, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, and was buried Feb. 22 in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Mrs. Cason was born Aug. 17, 1936, to James and Irene Christal. She married Robert J. Cason on Sept. 8, 1957, in Hannibal.

Survivors include three children, Kathy (Bob) Phillips of Ballwin, Mike (Suzanne) Cason of Sugar Land, Texas, and Pat (Joanne) Cason of Wilmington, N.C.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Janice, Brenda and Bucky.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019
