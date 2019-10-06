|
|
Carolyn F. Sprenger, 77, of Golden Good Shepherd Home, formerly of Coatsburg, went to her heavenly home at 9:27 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Born Jan. 25, 1942, Carolyn was the daughter of Paul and Marian (Beckett) Schwengel. She married Robert H. Sprenger on May 21, 1961, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Coatsburg. He preceded her in death July 22, 2008. Mrs. Sprenger was a 1960 graduate of Central High School, where she was a member of the chorus and participated in Adams County 4-H activities. At St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Carolyn met her husband, and together they were involved in the choir and Luther League. Carolyn was a devoted farm wife, mother and homemaker. She also enjoyed being a personal care attendant for numerous senior citizens in the community. Carolyn sang as a soprano in the Quincy Symphony Chorus. Throughout the years, she was an organist at St. Peter's Lutheran Church at Lost Prairie, Camp Point United Methodist Church and Christ Lutheran Church. Her greatest pride and joy came from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She'll be remembered for her big, radiant smile and her beautiful soprano voice. Survivors include a brother, Roger (Rene) Schwengel of Quincy; three daughters, Dana (Mark) Trantor of Fowler, Joy (Jeff) Klues of Mendon and Robyn Sprenger of Quincy; a son, Bryan (Camie) Sprenger of Spanaway, Wash.; eight grandchildren, Brooke Trantor, Bethany Trantor (Samantha Koscher), Dalton Klues, Brandon Sprenger, Ben (Elizabeth) Sprenger, Breanna Sprenger, Grady Sprenger and Will Sprenger; and two precious great-grandchildren, Jack and Emelia Sprenger; a sister-in-law, Helen (Sprenger) Pagel; a brother-in-law, Donald Sprenger and his wife, Rosann; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving, devoted husband. The children of Carolyn would like to thank family, friends and the staff of Golden Good Shepherd Home for the love, support and genuine care that was provided to their mother. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Coatsburg, with Pastor Patricia Reep conducting. Burial will be in Graymount Cemetery in Coatsburg. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or to Golden Good Shepherd Home. Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019