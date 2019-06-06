QUINCY -- Carolyn J. Brown, 76, of Quincy,went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Carolyn was born March 17, 1942, in Knox County, Mo., the daughter of John W. and Marie R. Baker Arment. She married David E. Brown on September 18, 1966 in Quincy. He survives. Carolyn was a former member of the Order of the Rainbow. She worked 47 years for Central Baptist Church as the executive secretary where she was also a member. In addition. she was the youth department Sunday School secretary, was a member of Aletheia Sunday School Class, and was a volunteer for many church functions. For many years, her family raised Appoloosa horses. Carolyn was a Girl Scouts of America Leader as part of the Mounted Troop. She and David were former members of Quincy Saddle Club and Silver Dollar City Square Dance Club. She also loved reading, camping, and baking. Along with her husband, Carolyn is survived by a daughter, Cynthia J. Brown of Quincy. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Jennifer J. Klingele, and a brother, Charles W. Arment. Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason Sommerfeldt officiating. Burial: Knox City Cemetery, Knox City, Mo. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials: Central Baptist Church or Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Hansen-Spear Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 6 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary