Carolyn M. Wickell

Carolyn M. Wickell Obituary
Carolyn M. Wickell, 70, of Camarillo, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at her home.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements.

Carolyn was born Sept. 9, 1949, in Louisiana, Mo., to Rex H. and Nancy Morton Wickell.

Survivors include her mother; a sister, Karla Gibson (Kevin) of Arcadia, Mo.; two brothers, Wayne Wickell of Quincy, Ill., and Dale Wickell (Janet) of Tacoma, Wash.; a niece, Carly Wickell of Los Angeles; and numerous aunts and cousins.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her father.

Carolyn was a 1967 graduate of Quincy Senior High School, and had lived in California for many years.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019
