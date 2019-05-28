QUINCY -- Carolyn R. Nutt, 79, of Quincy, died on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. She was born on Dec. 11, 1939, in Quincy, a daughter of John and Clara (Peter) Aschemann. Carolyn married Maxson B. Nutt on July 2, 1960, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2009. After high school, Carolyn worked at Motorola, quitting after her children entered her and Max's life. Later, being blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren couldn't have made her happier. She was extremely proud of all their accomplishments. Carolyn beautified many a home and office in Quincy with her meticulous cleaning (as you could eat off her garage floor), acquiring many friends in the process. Though she was a very simple, fun loving lady, she became a different one when dealt a hand in euchre! She thoroughly enjoyed card playing, euchre in particular, bingo, an occasional trip to the casino, water exercise before her knee gave her fits, and of course gardening. It's doubtful that there are weeds in heaven but if so there no longer are. Mill Creek Farm was a great outlet for Carolyn after losing Max. She was in her glory picking green beans, strawberries or asparagus and later working in their shed. We are forever grateful to Mike and Theresa Roegge for Carolyn's many years there. The family would also like to thank our "angel aunts" -- Carolyn's sisters-in law-Edie Aschemann and Mary Smith -- for their visits to Carolyn filled with love and prayers when she needed them most. Carolyn is now reunited with Max, her parents, as well as all of her siblings which included her best friend, Carol, her triplet sister. She was the last remaining of the Aschemann 10. She is survived by her children: Dan (Janet) Nutt of Quincy, Barbara Nutt of Manchester, Mo., and Greg (Kris) Nutt of Bloomington, Ill.; grandchildren: Emy Nutt of Pensacola, Fla., Ellis (Kayla) Nutt of Navarre, Fla., Rollie Nutt of Quincy, Megan (Eddy) Samaniego of Arnold, Mo., Morgan (Judson Gates) Conover of Arlington, Va., and Jared Nutt of Bloomington, Ill.; great-grandchildren: Ryan and Davis of Navarre, Fla., and two great-granddaughters on the way. Brothers and sisters-in-law, Edie Aschemann of Quincy and Mary Aschemann Smith both of Quincy; Ed (Pat) Nutt of Davenport, Iowa, Marilyn (David) Klinger of San Antonio, Texas, and brother-in law Verlyn Vaughn of Lewistown, Ill. A special niece, Rosalee Wells of Glencoe, Mo., as well as numerous other nieces and nephews survive. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents: John and Clara Aschemann, her husband: Maxson and all her brothers and sisters: Eleanor Ann, Carol, Mercedes, Mary, Arlene, John, Orville, Carl, and Marcellus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, with prayers at 10:15 a.m. at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church or Blessing Hospice. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com or at dukerandhaugh.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 28 to May 30, 2019