|
|
HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Carolyn Sue Alexander, 67, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her daughter's home. Carolyn was born on March 9, 1953, in Pittsfield, Ill., the daughter of Elza Alexander and the granddaughter of Elmer and Pearl Rickard whom helped raise her. Carolyn attended Louisiana R-2 High School in Louisiana, Mo. Before retirement, Carolyn worked at General Mills in Hannibal. In her free time, Carolyn enjoyed visiting casinos and in her younger years working with Archway Amusements across the United States during the summer and tending to her flowers. Ms. Alexander had a love for all animals and nature. Her biggest love was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the time cherished together especially during the holidays. Ms. Alexander was Catholic by faith. Survivors include her children, Cassie Davis (Boyd) of Hannibal, Mo., Patricia Keller (Ben) of Mendon, Ill., Jonnie Lain (Billy) of Hannibal, Mo., Alexander Rose (Amanda) of Quincy, Ill., and Sarah Rose (Korey Brennan) of Belton, Mo.; sister, Sandra Alexander Harrison (Butch) of Quincy, Ill.; significant other of twenty-three years, Butch Buchholz of Hannibal, Mo.; grandchildren, Courtney, Gail, Jeffrey, Jenna, Justin, John, Evan, Alexys, Malinda, Becky, Alyssa, Carolynn, Gloria, Gillyan, Tailor, Peyton, Clayton, Zaine, Jackson, "bonus Avery", Caleb, Connor, Sophia, Kole and Khloe; nine great-grandchildren; nephew, Rob Harrison; nieces, Kelly and Kristen Harrison; and very special cousin, Jim Alexander. In addition to her father and grandparents whom raised her, Carolyn was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Wendy Mae Harrison; aunt Betty and uncle Thurston; and cousin, Linda Alexander. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Smith Funeral Home and Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice, in care of the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Carolyn's memorial page at smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 11 to June 13, 2020