Carolyn Sue Treaster, 70, of Quincy, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Feb. 3, 1949, in Curryville, Mo., the daughter of Joseph "Drew" and Margie (Mason) Presson. She married Robert Lee Treaster on July 18, 1969, in Quincy. He survives. Carolyn was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and Gem City Business College. She was employed by Quincy Supply and later was a C.N.A. at Camp Point and Mendon nursing homes. Her priority was her family. She lovingly took care of her husband following his stroke. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved talking with people and wanted to help whenever she could. In addition to her husband, Carolyn is survived by children, Joe (Kimmie Groves) Treaster of Decatur, Bill Treaster of Quincy and David (Angela) Treaster of Arnold, Mo.; a brother, Bill Presson of Arizona; sisters, Jane Wentworth of St. Charles, Mo., and Mary Ann (Phillip) Elliott of Perry, Mo.; grandchildren, Brittany (Daniel) Cromie of Payson, Ill., Lisha Turnbow (fiance, Garrett Leasman) of Mendon, LexieTurnbow (fiance Brian Bigham) of Quincy, Kevin Turnbow and Rees Treaster, both of Quincy, Levi Treaster of Quincy and Keegan Treaster of Arnold; great-grandchildren, Oliver Cromie, Sonny Stotler, Gracie Turnbow, Scarlet Leasman and Emma Marek; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Darlene Seeley. Services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, with Maj. Andy Miller conducting. Private inurnment will be in Curryville Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to or Mid-America Transplant Services. Donations can be made online through either of their websites. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 24 to July 26, 2019