Carrie Elizabeth "Betty" Tucker, 88, of Perry, passed away at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 23, 1931, in Chambersburg, Ill., the daughter of Clyde W. and Norma Ruth Grant Dixon. She married Ralph A. Tucker on April 30, 1952, at Centenary Methodist Church in Jacksonville, Ill., and he survives. Mrs. Tucker worked as a home health aide for the Pike County Health Department for many years and was honored to have been the recipient of the Home Health Aide of the Year for the state of Illinois. She graduated from Perry High School with the Class of 1949 and had attended Blessing School of Nursing in Quincy. Mrs. Tucker was a member of the Perry United Methodist Church. Betty also was a member of the Perry American Legion Post 1040 Auxiliary and the West Central Illinois Leathernecks Marine Corps League Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her husband, Ralph A. Tucker of Perry, survivors include three children, Melinda Chandler (Dennis) of Perry, Ralph Allen Tucker (Mona) of Jacksonville and Bonnie Martin (Darrel) of Pleasant Hill; nine grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and she was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her 15th great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Scott Allen Hayes; one brother, Fred Dixon; and one sister, Donna Johnson. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with Pastor Dave Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery in Perry. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb 22, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Perry United Methodist Church or Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at hendrickerfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020