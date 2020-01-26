|
Carrol K. Hoover 92, of Pittsfield, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Bishop, Ga. He was born Nov. 29, 1927, near Milton, Ill., the son Daniel R. and Verna Mae Smith Hoover. He married Evelyn May Clayton on June 4, 1955, in Winchester, and they were the parents of two daughters, Ruth Ann and Ramona Ellen Hoover. Survivors include his daughter Ruth Ann (Brian) Hinton of Watkinsville, Ga.; three grandchildren, Matthew Evan (Melanie) Hinton, Gabriel Arran Hinton and Katrina Elyse (Chris) McCarver; and three great-grandchildren, Max Hinton, Amelia and Abby Grace McCarver. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn, and his daughter Ramona Ellen. Carrol graduated from Milton High School in 1945 and the University of Illinois in 1949. He taught one year at Perry High School and started his second year in the fall of 1950 before entering the U.S. Army on Nov. 29, 1950. After 21 months in the Army, 11 months of that time in Korea, he was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. After returning from military service, he was employed by the Soil Conservation Service from August 1952 until April 1953. He was employed for 17 years by the Mississippi Valley Production Credit Association and spent four years in the Insurance business. He became Pike County clerk on Dec. 1, 1974, and served 20 years, retiring on Dec. 1, 1994. He then began working part time for the Airsman-Hires funeral homes. Carrol was a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Pittsfield, where he served as a deacon, elder, and church treasurer. He was a member of the Pittsfield Lions Club, where he served as secretary for many years. He was a member of the Pittsfield American Legion Post 152, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9513, Milton Masonic Lodge 275, Quincy Valley Consistory and Ansar Shrine Temple. He also was a past member of the Illinois Association of County Clerk and Recorders, past president Pittsfield High School PTA, and past treasurer of the Theatre Guild. He enjoyed sports and was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 1, at First Christian Church in Pittsfield. Burial will be in Pittsfield West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Memorials may be made to Pittsfield West Cemetery or to First Christian Church in Pittsfield. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020