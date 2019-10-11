|
Carson Gay, 90, of Quincy, passed away at 6:23 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Quincy, with Father Bob Barko officiating. Burial with full military rites will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Carson was born Jan. 16, 1929, in Atlas, Ill., to George F. and Magnalena Waigand Gay. He married Mary Louise Lawrence on March 20, 1952, in Quincy. She preceded him in death May 3, 2019. Survivors include two daughters, Tina Smith of Quincy and Angela English (Mike) of Maywood, Mo.; one son, Carson J. Gay of Quincy; four grandchildren, Adam Beston (Julie), Michelle Riker, Melinda Shoemaker (Jim), and Jennifer Bruns (Kyle); and two great-grandchildren, Journey Beston and Elliott Bruns. In addition to his wife, Carson was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John P. Gay and Bill Rupert; and one son in-law, Larry Smith. Carson proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Carson was a graduate of Quincy High School. Professionally, he was a machinist for Gardner Denver. He was a member of the machinists union. Carson was an avid boater and a member of South Side Boat Club. He also enjoyed fishing and was a gifted woodworker. Carson loved spending time with his family and friends at his cabin, "Gay's Lazy Acres." Memorial contributions may be made to the family to do something special for those devoted Illinois Veterans Home employees. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019