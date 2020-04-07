|
QUINCY -- Carson Joseph Gay, 67, of Quincy, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Adams Pointe Senior Living in Quincy. A private graveside service will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Quincy. A Life Celebration for Carson will be held at a later date. Arrangements for cremation are under the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Carson was born Jan. 10, 1953, in Quincy, to Carson and Mary Louise Lawrence Gay. Carson is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Bruns (Kyle), Melinda Shoemaker (Jim), and Michelle Riker; one grandchild, Elliot Bruns; and two sisters, Angela English (Mike) and Tina Smith. Carson is preceded in death by his parents. He was a graduate of Quincy Senior High School and later attended Gem City College. He went on to co-found Precision Plating of Quincy, and later retired from Hollister-Whitney. Carson had a vibrant personality and you could always count on him for a good laugh. He had a passion for music, specifically blues music; he was a songwriter, played guitar and harmonica, and was a lead singer for various local bands in Quincy, such as Amnesia and the Mahoney Brothers. He enjoyed sharing his love for music and would participate in workshops where he taught children how to play harmonica. Carson also volunteered at Mid Mississippi Muddy Waters Blues Society for many years. Most of all, Carson loved his family and had a way to make everything fun. He had a great sense of humor and loved to entertain. Carson was a Catholic by faith. Memorial contributions may be made to The Keokuk Blues Society, with checks made out to Rollin' on the River. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020