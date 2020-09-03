|
Catherine J. Owen, 60, of Quincy, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her home. She was born June 5, 1960, in Quincy, a daughter of Glen and Josephine (Hudnut) Walton. She married Jeffrey Owen on July 21, 1989. He survives. Cathy was the kitchen manager at Rooney Elementary School in Quincy for a year. Previously she was the assistant dietarian and purchasing manager for North Adams Home in Mendon for nearly 40 years. Cathy enjoyed baking and cooking, reading romance novels and listening to classic rock. She enjoyed traveling, especially to exotic places. Her favorite time was the time spent with family, her children and grandchildren. In addition to her husband, survivors include three children, Jessica (Todd) Zanger; Cory Owen and Taylor Owen, all of Quincy; grandchildren, Brennan, Carter, Kyra, Madelyn and Piper, all of Quincy; siblings, Richard Walton and Robert Walton, both of Quincy, and Teresa (Chuck) Burton of Layton, Utah; father-in-law and mother-in-law, David Roy and Gloria Owen of Liberty; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Sue Owen of Bowen; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the of St. Louis. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2020