Catherine L. "Kay" Ortbals, 79, of Quincy, died at 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at her home. Kay was born May 12, 1941, in St. Louis, the youngest daughter of Oliver and Rose (Greten) Wienstroer. She married Edgar Stephen "Ed" Ortbals on May 27, 1961, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in St. Louis. He preceded her in death Oct. 30, 2019. Kay was a graduate of St. Mark High School in St. Louis. She was a homemaker, and for many years worked as a cashier at the former A&P and Randall's grocery stores. She also had worked at Barrell's and Bins at the Quincy Mall and was known as "Miss Kay" when she was a lunch lady for the Quincy Public Schools. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Kay was incredibly proud of her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was an accomplished women's bowler who always looked forward to league night with her friends. Kay enjoyed dancing as one of the "Bootkickers," and she was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Survivors include her children, Karen (Barry) Nichols of Columbia, Mo., Mike (Lisa) Ortbals of Columbia, Mark Ortbals of Quincy and Teresa (Mike) Ellis of Quincy; grandchildren, Kasey, Zach and Danni Nichols, all of Columbia, Katie (Aaron) Mills of Columbia, Claire (Pete) Stansberry of Columbia, Nathan Ortbals of Columbia and Matthew Ellis of Quincy; great-grandson, Oliver Mills; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Kay was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rosemary (John) Mense; and brother, Tom Wienstroer. The Ortbals family extends their gratitude to everyone at Good Samaritan Home and Blessing Hospice for their kindness and the care that Kay received. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, with the Rev. Tom Donovan conducting. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church or to Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020