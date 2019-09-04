|
|
Catherine L. R. Lehenbauer, age 42, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Blessing Hospital. She was born on Aug. 9, 1977, in Quincy, the daughter of Michael and Suzanne (Dameron) Behrens. She married Steven Lehenbauer on Aug. 8, 1998. He survives. Catherine was a member of River of Life Family Church. Catherine was a loving, kind, compassionate, gentle soul who was an awesome mother to our four children who she home schooled as a stay at home mom. She loved her dog Chloe and two cats Agro and Dane. She loved the seasons and decorating for Fall and Christmas especially. She regularly liked treasure hunting at all her favorite stores for a good deal. She was known for her passion for anything pumpkin spice, coffee mugs, and coffee of any kind and reading hundreds of books! She also loved nature and fed the birds and squirrels daily as well as hiking every fall at Siloam Springs with family. Spending time with God, her church family and listening to worship music were at the top of her list. She simply was a beautiful being and wonderful wife. God speed. In addition to her husband and parents, Catherine is also survived by: HER MATERNAL GRANDMOTHER: Rosemary Dameron FOUR CHILDREN: Gabriel Job Lehenbauer; Victoria Rose Lehenbauer; Laura Grace Lehenbauer and Abigail Maliha Lehenbauer. FOUR SIBLINGS: Crystal Strawn; Rebecca French and her fiancé, Jake Trenter; Elizabeth Richards and her husband, John; and Sarah Behrens. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. Catherine was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents and her maternal grandfather. Visitation for Catherine Lehenbauer will be this Friday, September 6th from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. at River of Life Family Church, 2901 Payson Road, Quincy Illinois. Following the visitation at approximately 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. will be a Celebration of Life in remembrance of an awesome wife and caring mother. Memorials may be made to . Blessings to all. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019