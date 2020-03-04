|
|
Cecil S. Myers, 89, of Lewistown, and formerly of Benjamin, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Lewis County Nursing Home at Canton. The son of Orval and May Levengood Myers was born Sept. 26, 1930, at Lewistown. Cecil attended first grade at Overton Grade School, which was the last year school was held there. He then graduated from Lewistown High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army from March 1951 until March 1953 during the Korean War. He was on a cargo ship to Thule, Greenland, which took 12 days to get there and 10 days to get back. While serving with the 373rd, TMP Det. No. 3, he received a certificate for crossing the Arctic Circle on June 24, 1952, to enter the Northern Domain of the Polar Bear. Cecil farmed all his life in the Benjamin community near Canton. He also worked with his brother Donald when he milked cows. He also worked as a milk tester. He then moved to Lewistown in December 2010 with Donald. Survivors include nieces and nephews, Stephen (Linda) Young of California, Ronald (Jean) Young of Indiana, Bruce Young of Illinois, Karen (Scott) Lane of Ohio, Carla Tadlock of Iowa, Lisa (Kevin) Peterson of Iowa, Craig Myers of Kansas, Barbara Key of Williamstown, and Wayne (Rita) Myers, Diane (Terry) Seals and Gerald Myers, all of Lewistown; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Eleanor and her husband James Young; four brothers, Donald Baker Myers, Delmar Francis Myers, Norman Paul Myers and Earl Ray Myers; sister-in-law, Norma Jean Myers; niece, Mary Evelyn Deeder; two nephews, Vaughn S. Myers and Dana R. Myers; and nieces-in-law, Karen Young and Grace Myers. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown, with the Rev. Ted Middleton officiating. Burial will be in Lewistown Cemetery with military honors by Lewis County Memorial Post 78. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Lewistown Cemetery Association. Pallbearers will be Terry Seals, Lyle Seals, Brett Seals, Troy Seals, Jamie Myers and Tony Handy. Condolences may be expressed online at arnoldsfuneralhome.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020