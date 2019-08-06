|
|
Celia Mae Courtois, 88, of Quincy died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at her home. She was born May 21, 1931, in Hancock County, Ill., the daughter of Carl and Clara Shaffer Rupp. On July 10, 1947, she was united in marriage to Tony Courtois in Elvaston, Ill. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2001. Celia had been employed by North Adams Nursing Home in Mendon, Ill., for ten years. She was a member of the Episcopal Church in Warsaw, Ill. Celia enjoyed spending time with her family and researching genealogy. She is survived by four sons, Tony Courtois of Quincy; Terry Courtois (Danice) of New Berlin, Wisc.; Gailand Courtois of Quincy; and Gregory Courtois of Quincy; two grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Loren Courtois; and four sisters, Jennie Coffman, Clara Ruffcorn, Dorothy Casey and Sarah Perry. A private graveside service will in the Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. The Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at vigenmemorialhome.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019